|
|
-
Frequent Poster
96 XP and Trailer $400
NO paperwork for either
XP does run but needs a wear ring
can replace wear ring or use as a donor ski
$400 takes them both
-
PWCToday Regular
Re: 96 XP and Trailer $400
I would be on this if it was closer.free bump.
-
Top Dog
Re: 96 XP and Trailer $400
Smoking deal on a fun *** ski
-
Frequent Poster
Re: 96 XP and Trailer $400
Thanks Guys,
This one is a decent little beater. I'll get some pics up by morning.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests)
- Myself
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules