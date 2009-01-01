 96 XP and Trailer $400
  Today, 06:34 PM
    Jsx550
    Jsx550 is offline
    Frequent Poster Jsx550's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2012
    Location
    Wyomissing, pa
    Posts
    253

    96 XP and Trailer $400

    NO paperwork for either
    XP does run but needs a wear ring
    can replace wear ring or use as a donor ski
    $400 takes them both
  Today, 06:45 PM
    PhilthyPhil
    PhilthyPhil is offline
    PWCToday Regular PhilthyPhil's Avatar
    Join Date
    Oct 2016
    Location
    NorCal
    Age
    31
    Posts
    117

    Re: 96 XP and Trailer $400

    I would be on this if it was closer.free bump.
  Today, 07:31 PM
    Benflynn
    Benflynn is offline
    Top Dog Benflynn's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2015
    Location
    Birmingham
    Posts
    1,724

    Re: 96 XP and Trailer $400

    Smoking deal on a fun *** ski
  Today, 07:45 PM
    Jsx550
    Jsx550 is offline
    Frequent Poster Jsx550's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2012
    Location
    Wyomissing, pa
    Posts
    253

    Re: 96 XP and Trailer $400

    Thanks Guys,
    This one is a decent little beater. I'll get some pics up by morning.
