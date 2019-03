Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 96XP and Trailer Central PA $1600 #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Aug 2012 Location Wyomissing, pa Posts 253 96XP and Trailer Central PA $1600 1996 SEADOO XP ski and trailer

Nice fresh water ski, very clean and no signs of corrosion.

Strong Running Ski starts right up

Has not been used since summer of 2017 and was winterized until today

Beach House Sponsons

Renthal Steering Bar

Billet Start/Stop Housing

Finger Throttle

Seat needs recovering

Minor TLC

Clean title for ski and trailer

