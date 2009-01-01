|
|
-
Top Dog
New b-pipe head pipe
Attachment 547590No bronze water fitting $380 gifted to your door good seller here never seen water and available now!
-
Top Dog
-
Re: New b-pipe head pipe
I want it text me I pay you 786 681 3540
Originally Posted by ericmorrill
Sent from my SM-N960U1 using Tapatalk
-
Re: New b-pipe head pipe
is this a yamaha head pipe?
-
Top Dog
-
Top Dog
Re: New b-pipe head pipe
I run both kawi and yami in my x2. Yami fits better and has a bigger stock bore less porting needed
-
Top Dog
-
Re: New b-pipe head pipe
How can I pay you for it? I need for my X2
Originally Posted by ericmorrill
I run both kawi and yami in my x2. Yami fits better and has a bigger stock bore less porting needed
Sent from my SM-N960U1 using Tapatalk
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules