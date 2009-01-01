 New b-pipe head pipe
  Today, 05:35 PM
    New b-pipe head pipe

    Attachment 547590No bronze water fitting $380 gifted to your door good seller here never seen water and available now!
  Today, 05:37 PM
    Re: New b-pipe head pipe

  Today, 05:41 PM
    Re: New b-pipe head pipe

    I want it text me I pay you 786 681 3540

  Today, 06:49 PM
    Re: New b-pipe head pipe

    is this a yamaha head pipe?
  Today, 07:03 PM
    Re: New b-pipe head pipe

    Says b not A yeah yami
  Today, 07:07 PM
    Re: New b-pipe head pipe

    I run both kawi and yami in my x2. Yami fits better and has a bigger stock bore less porting needed
  Today, 07:33 PM
    Re: New b-pipe head pipe

    Natural salesman
  Today, 07:46 PM
    Re: New b-pipe head pipe

    How can I pay you for it? I need for my X2


