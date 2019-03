Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Sudco Keihin 42 for sale #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Jul 2007 Location Georgia Age 29 Posts 216 Sudco Keihin 42 for sale I have a nice sudco keihin 42 for sale. Internals look good. New gaskets/diaphragms wouldn’t hurt. It is missing the throttle adjustment screw and has minor corrosion on the top inlet. Those are the only flaws I see. Look closely at pictures for condition.





Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2007 Location 801 Posts 3,004 Re: Sudco Keihin 42 for sale Price please???? Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules