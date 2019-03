Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Seadoo 951 carb motor for sale #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Jul 2007 Location Georgia Age 29 Posts 216 Seadoo 951 carb motor for sale Have a nice 951 carb motor for sale out of a 98 GSX limited. Showing ~120psi in both cylinders. Was looking to sell as a short block to make crating easier, but will sell as much or as little as you need. Make me an offer.









