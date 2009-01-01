|
What happened to my piston?
Just rebiult top end of my 1994 Seadoo GTX. After 1 hour running, front piston burned out. Must be lean mix. Correct spark plugs. Gas / oil premixed. Any ideas on what you might see here or what the culptit might be?
Front piston up. Front piston down. Back piston up. Back piston down.
PWCToday Guru
Re: What happened to my piston?
I cant see your pics. 1st off did you rebuild carbs? Also what made the top end go the 1st time?
Re: What happened to my piston?
Yes, rebilt carbs. 1st time engine cooked. Wear ring was nearly disinigrated didnt notice until after rebuild. Give me an email and Ill shoot you the pix.
