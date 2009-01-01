 What happened to my piston?
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 3 of 3
  1. Today, 03:27 PM #1
    Jaybird2
    Jaybird2 is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Sep 2016
    Location
    Raystown Lake, PA
    Posts
    15
    Blog Entries
    3

    What happened to my piston?

    Just rebiult top end of my 1994 Seadoo GTX. After 1 hour running, front piston burned out. Must be lean mix. Correct spark plugs. Gas / oil premixed. Any ideas on what you might see here or what the culptit might be?

    Front piston up. Front piston down. Back piston up. Back piston down.

    Attachment 547586Attachment 547587Attachment 547588Attachment 547589
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 03:40 PM #2
    Lakeside8
    Lakeside8 is offline
    PWCToday Guru Lakeside8's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2013
    Location
    celina ohio
    Posts
    306

    Re: What happened to my piston?

    I cant see your pics. 1st off did you rebuild carbs? Also what made the top end go the 1st time?

    Sent from my SM-G965U using Tapatalk
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 05:20 PM #3
    Jaybird2
    Jaybird2 is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Sep 2016
    Location
    Raystown Lake, PA
    Posts
    15
    Blog Entries
    3

    Re: What happened to my piston?

    Yes, rebilt carbs. 1st time engine cooked. Wear ring was nearly disinigrated didnt notice until after rebuild. Give me an email and Ill shoot you the pix.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 4 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 