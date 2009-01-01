 750Sx twin keihin carbs impeller
  Today, 12:13 AM
    pjdiprete357
    Dec 2014
    las vegas
    10

    750Sx twin keihin carbs impeller

    Photo Jul 07, 1 23 42 PM.jpgPhoto Jul 07, 1 23 38 PM.jpgPhoto Jul 07, 1 23 31 PM.jpgPhoto Jul 07, 1 23 17 PM.jpgPhoto Jul 07, 1 23 07 PM.jpgClearing out the garage and looking to get rid of a twin keihin carbs with intake and vertex flame arrestors. They came off the motor working fine, but have sat in a box for a year or so. Stock 750Sx impeller in near perfect condition. Blowsion 0 degree bars, narrowed but don't know by how much.

    Bloswion Bars 50& shipped OBO
    Twin Keihin Carbs, intake, Flame arrestors $125 shipped OBO
    Impeller $50 shipped OBO

    I have more pictures of stuff on my phone and can send them as needed.
