Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: '92 750SX...is it the starter? #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Mar 2011 Location Kamloops, BC Posts 165 '92 750SX...is it the starter? Getting the skis running for first time this year. On my one ski I have a brand new battery in it and when I go to start it you can hear it click once but it won't turn over. Is there a way to test to see if this is a starter issue? How do you know if it is the starter or the starter solenoid? Can the starters be fixed or do you just replace them?



Thanks! 1992 750sx

1994 750sx

1982 Toyota 4x4 #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Mar 2007 Location Is Everything! Age 46 Posts 10,416 Re: '92 750SX...is it the starter? Apply 12V directly to the starter wire lead. #3 PWCToday Guru Join Date Oct 2013 Location Ohio Posts 442 Re: '92 750SX...is it the starter? Connect a jumper cable directly from the positive post of the battery to the stud on the starter where the red wire is attached.



If it spins the engine the issue is not the starter 2, 1998 TS 770 L, restored and running great. (Except for the one with engine that SBT put the WRONG crankshaft bearing into and is now sitting as I collect repair parts) #4 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2006 Location Al-ugh-bam-ugh Posts 26,455 Re: '92 750SX...is it the starter? Actually you short across the two leads of the starter solenoid to test it if it spins over the solenoid is probably toast Y'all know me, still the same O.G. but I been low-key hated on by most these &^$$@s with no cheese, no deals and no G's, n o wheels and no keys, no boats, no snowmobiles, and no skis, m ad at me cause I can finally afford to provide my family with groceries

