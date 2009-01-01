Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 787 engine rebuild with WSM kit. Different base gasket? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2018 Location Huntsville Posts 26 787 engine rebuild with WSM kit. Different base gasket? Just received my WSM piston kit and noticed the base gasket looks like it's thicker than the stock? Stock is 4 hole...one with kit is 6 hole. I am going 1 size over to 82.25. Should I be measuring squish to make sure? Seadoo has never been apart before. Just thought if a 4 hole base gasket was on before why change it?



Does WSM only sell 6 hole base gaskets with their kit?



Thanks for any input #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Arkansas Age 42 Posts 5,271 Re: 787 engine rebuild with WSM kit. Different base gasket? You won't notice a difference either way. Just put it together with the one they sent you. http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair



'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS

+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate



'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS

ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate



'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS

light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone

