xlt 1200 carb rebuild/primer pump
Hello all.
I put and SBT motor in my xlt 1200 last year. The carbs had been rebuilt the year before so I didn't rebuild them (wish I had). It was very hard to start after putting the SBT motor in. However, after it started it ran/idled great. I was considering either putting a primer pump on it to help alleviate the starting problem, rebuilding carbs, or both.
My Question, do you have to remove the exhaust to add the primer pump? If I have to remove the exhaust anyway, I may go ahead and bite the bullet and do a complete carb rebuild.
Thanks.
