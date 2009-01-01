Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: xlt 1200 carb rebuild/primer pump #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2018 Location GA Age 32 Posts 14 xlt 1200 carb rebuild/primer pump Hello all.



I put and SBT motor in my xlt 1200 last year. The carbs had been rebuilt the year before so I didn't rebuild them (wish I had). It was very hard to start after putting the SBT motor in. However, after it started it ran/idled great. I was considering either putting a primer pump on it to help alleviate the starting problem, rebuilding carbs, or both.



My Question, do you have to remove the exhaust to add the primer pump? If I have to remove the exhaust anyway, I may go ahead and bite the bullet and do a complete carb rebuild.



