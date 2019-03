Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 701 Industries purchasing #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Feb 2019 Location Texas Posts 1 701 Industries purchasing I've never ordered from this site before, is it in operation? 701's website has shown closed for maintenance, at least to me, for weeks. Is there a US supplier site that I might use?



I think they have been closed for a while. Best bet is to post a wtb add and hope someone else is selling the part. triceps are the biceps of the back of your arm.

