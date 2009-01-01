Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Kawasaki sbn44 tuning #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2018 Location Harvey's lake pa Posts 19 Blog Entries 1 Kawasaki sbn44 tuning I have a 650sx with a west coast intake manifold, kerker pipe, and even 150 compression. I have little to no clu on how to tune this thing I ran it all last season and there is a ton of carbon build up. When I got the ski the previous owner gave me a fishing lure box with a whole bunch of needle valves and stuff. I need help as to where the valves are I will take the carb off I can take it apart but what jets and needle valves do I put in? I can do a lot to an engine except carb tuning I have no idea what Im doing. #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Apr 2010 Location charlotte,nc Age 35 Posts 3,221 Re: Kawasaki sbn44 tuning you will want a 2.0 needle and seat with a black spring. this should net you 20-22 psi popoff pressure. start with a 115-120 pilot and 135-145 main. look up the "sbn tuning manual" and download it. it goes through exactly how to tune the carb. the settings i gave you should get you close and youll have to fine tune from there



build thread part 1: http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=331343

build thread part 2:

build thread part 3: 91 440; PJS Viper 7000, jetsport exhaust mani, factory full pipe, coffman waterbox,solas 17*, jetco worked 440 pump, ocean pro nozzles. shredmaster ocean rideplate and grate combo, wide tray, footholds, deep strake mod, driveshaft fill,650sx quick turnbuild thread part 1:build thread part 2: http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=364872 build thread part 3: http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=396154 Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 6 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 5 guests) Blaster619 Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

