 Kawasaki sbn44 tuning
  Today, 09:24 AM #1
    colby
    Kawasaki sbn44 tuning

    I have a 650sx with a west coast intake manifold, kerker pipe, and even 150 compression. I have little to no clu on how to tune this thing I ran it all last season and there is a ton of carbon build up. When I got the ski the previous owner gave me a fishing lure box with a whole bunch of needle valves and stuff. I need help as to where the valves are I will take the carb off I can take it apart but what jets and needle valves do I put in? I can do a lot to an engine except carb tuning I have no idea what Im doing.
  Today, 10:17 AM #2
    fastgtfairlane
    Re: Kawasaki sbn44 tuning

    you will want a 2.0 needle and seat with a black spring. this should net you 20-22 psi popoff pressure. start with a 115-120 pilot and 135-145 main. look up the "sbn tuning manual" and download it. it goes through exactly how to tune the carb. the settings i gave you should get you close and youll have to fine tune from there
    91 440; PJS Viper 7000, jetsport exhaust mani, factory full pipe, coffman waterbox,solas 17*, jetco worked 440 pump, ocean pro nozzles. shredmaster ocean rideplate and grate combo, wide tray, footholds, deep strake mod, driveshaft fill,650sx quick turn

    build thread part 1: http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=331343
    build thread part 2: http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=364872
    build thread part 3: http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=396154
