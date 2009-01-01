|
Kawasaki sbn44 tuning
I have a 650sx with a west coast intake manifold, kerker pipe, and even 150 compression. I have little to no clu on how to tune this thing I ran it all last season and there is a ton of carbon build up. When I got the ski the previous owner gave me a fishing lure box with a whole bunch of needle valves and stuff. I need help as to where the valves are I will take the carb off I can take it apart but what jets and needle valves do I put in? I can do a lot to an engine except carb tuning I have no idea what Im doing.
Re: Kawasaki sbn44 tuning
you will want a 2.0 needle and seat with a black spring. this should net you 20-22 psi popoff pressure. start with a 115-120 pilot and 135-145 main. look up the "sbn tuning manual" and download it. it goes through exactly how to tune the carb. the settings i gave you should get you close and youll have to fine tune from there
