 Steering cable Fraying
  Today, 08:32 PM
    stander13
    stander13 is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Mar 2017
    Location
    Long Island
    Posts
    11

    Steering cable Fraying

    The steering cable on my wave blaster is fraying just under the rubber coating Is that just the covering? Does it need to be replaced, Is there a solid metal rod that runs inside of it.
    I forgot to take a picture when at the garage

    Thanks Guys
  Today, 09:22 PM
    Grumpy Old Guy
    Grumpy Old Guy is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Grumpy Old Guy's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2003
    Location
    Sunny Fla
    Posts
    25,286

    Re: Steering cable Fraying

    Time for a new cable
