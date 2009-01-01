Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Steering cable Fraying #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2017 Location Long Island Posts 11 Steering cable Fraying The steering cable on my wave blaster is fraying just under the rubber coating Is that just the covering? Does it need to be replaced, Is there a solid metal rod that runs inside of it.

I forgot to take a picture when at the garage



Time for a new cable

