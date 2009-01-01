Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: WTB 650sx/ Sxr Parts #1 I dream skis Join Date Nov 2012 Location NE Indiana Age 21 Posts 573 WTB 650sx/ Sxr Parts I am looking for:



650sx intake grate (stock or am)



bilge pump, hose and switch

650sx bilge pump bracket



650sx lanyard face plate



Handlebar limiter rope



Sxr blowsion spring

'89 650 sx-Sold-

'88 650/750 conversion- Sold

'82 js550- sold

'83 js300/550 -Sold

'90 superjet, sold

'94 Seadoo SP-Rebuilt

'97 seadoo gti- rebuilding



'89 650 sx-Sold-'88 650/750 conversion- Sold #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2009 Location Buffalo Age 31 Posts 4,978 Re: WTB 650sx/ Sxr Parts Pm sent

