WTB 650sx/ Sxr Parts
I am looking for:
650sx intake grate (stock or am)
bilge pump, hose and switch
650sx bilge pump bracket
650sx lanyard face plate
Handlebar limiter rope
Sxr blowsion spring
'89 650 sx-Sold-
'88 650/750 conversion- Sold
'82 js550- sold
'83 js300/550 -Sold
'90 superjet, sold
'94 Seadoo SP-Rebuilt
'97 seadoo gti- rebuilding
