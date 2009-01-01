 WTB 650sx/ Sxr Parts
    kswiatk
    WTB 650sx/ Sxr Parts

    I am looking for:

    650sx intake grate (stock or am)

    bilge pump, hose and switch
    650sx bilge pump bracket

    650sx lanyard face plate

    Handlebar limiter rope

    Sxr blowsion spring

    '89 650 sx-Sold-
    '88 650/750 conversion- Sold
    '82 js550- sold
    '83 js300/550 -Sold
    '90 superjet, sold
    '94 Seadoo SP-Rebuilt
    '97 seadoo gti- rebuilding

    Rushford_Ripper
    Re: WTB 650sx/ Sxr Parts

    Pm sent

