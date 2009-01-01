|
760- spark only on begin or end or cranking
Hi, with my spark checker hooked up, I'm getting one hit almost everytime when I first push the button, then no spark for rest of crank. Occasionally, I will get one hit when I let go of the button. Both cylinders doing this. Cleaned and checked all contacts in e box. Checked and bypassed lanyard kill switch, same thing.
Thanks.
