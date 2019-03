Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Kawasaki 750 WC Head & Domes #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Feb 2008 Location Cincy, OH Age 40 Posts 422 Kawasaki 750 WC Head & Domes $140 shipped



Kawasaki 750 head shell (EP 7500) with good 25cc (EP7525) domes. Will include the head gasket that was pulled from the motor. New ones available through Cometic.



Sets of the following damaged domes will be included if buyer wants them. May be able to be re-machined and usuable.



EP 7029

EP 7528

EP 7523



Will be shipped usps in a medium flat rate box for free.



Sent from my VS988 using Tapatalk '04 SXR



'96 SeaKaw HX Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules