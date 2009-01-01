 General help with gel coat for a beginner
  Today, 12:08 PM #1
    Scherf
    Scherf is online now
    Frequent Poster Scherf's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2018
    Location
    Richmond Ky
    Age
    26
    Posts
    163

    General help with gel coat for a beginner

    Hey ya!

    Been a hot minuet since i have been on here, life has thrown me some crazy curve balls the last 10 months but I digress!

    So so I am going to be completely repainting an x4 hull and changing colors as well.

    i am looking for some pointers as to how I should do this, how thick the new gel coat should be, and the best way to apply it.

    i have sourced seadoo oem gel coat in the color I want, I have a guy standing buy to spray it for me if needed, and the hull has been sanded down in spots where the original gel coat was gouged......

    any advice is not falling on def ears! Thanks for the help!

    zack
  Today, 01:14 PM #2
    Masonboswell
    Masonboswell is online now
    I dream skis Masonboswell's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2013
    Location
    Gallatin, TN
    Age
    42
    Posts
    776

    Re: General help with gel coat for a beginner

    Just use paint, gel coat will be way too much trouble.
  Today, 01:20 PM #3
    Scherf
    Scherf is online now
    Frequent Poster Scherf's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2018
    Location
    Richmond Ky
    Age
    26
    Posts
    163

    Re: General help with gel coat for a beginner

    Quote Originally Posted by Masonboswell View Post
    Just use paint, gel coat will be way too much trouble.
    Paint is way too thin to be used on a ski imho, I have thought about that but with the possibility of dock rash and possibly nicking the underside on rivers. Paint is honestly not even a though due to durability


