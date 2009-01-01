|
General help with gel coat for a beginner
Hey ya!
Been a hot minuet since i have been on here, life has thrown me some crazy curve balls the last 10 months but I digress!
So so I am going to be completely repainting an x4 hull and changing colors as well.
i am looking for some pointers as to how I should do this, how thick the new gel coat should be, and the best way to apply it.
i have sourced seadoo oem gel coat in the color I want, I have a guy standing buy to spray it for me if needed, and the hull has been sanded down in spots where the original gel coat was gouged......
any advice is not falling on def ears! Thanks for the help!
Re: General help with gel coat for a beginner
Just use paint, gel coat will be way too much trouble.
Re: General help with gel coat for a beginner
Paint is way too thin to be used on a ski imho, I have thought about that but with the possibility of dock rash and possibly nicking the underside on rivers. Paint is honestly not even a though due to durability
