Pulled from a 95 wr3 gp. I never personally ran the Ski so all parts are visual. I was able to check compression.

Short block $290 (head had the wrong bolts for exhaust bracket and 1 bolts was broken on cylinder. I do have another head bracket and bolts with oem head gasket I will sell for an additional $25 price is plus shipping.





Complete electronics starter,stator,ebox flywheel etc. $175 shipped 1 power wire has some tape on it. Willing to ohm anything out by request





Solas impeller $90 shipped sj/blaster





Sj cover date is 96 on it cover is in great shape $150 shipped





Sbn carb, intake, reeds, f/a pics to come $90 shipped Attached Images 059DDC08-9010-4F32-99CB-2D8F65CD593B.jpeg (2.21 MB, 1 views)

