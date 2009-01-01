Pulled from a 95 wr3 gp. I never personally ran the Ski so all parts are visual. I was able to check compression.
Short block $290 (head had the wrong bolts for exhaust bracket and 1 bolts was broken on cylinder. I do have another head bracket and bolts with oem head gasket I will sell for an additional $25 price is plus shipping.
Complete electronics starter,stator,ebox flywheel etc. $175 shipped 1 power wire has some tape on it. Willing to ohm anything out by request
Solas impeller $90 shipped sj/blaster
Sj cover date is 96 on it cover is in great shape $150 shipped
Sbn carb, intake, reeds, f/a pics to come $90 shipped