 61x engine, electronics, sj cover (96) Solas impeller
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 1 of 1
  1. Today, 11:27 AM #1
    Travisshaw
    Travisshaw is offline
    PWCToday Guru
    Join Date
    Nov 2012
    Location
    anderson Indiana
    Age
    35
    Posts
    400

    61x engine, electronics, sj cover (96) Solas impeller

    Pulled from a 95 wr3 gp. I never personally ran the Ski so all parts are visual. I was able to check compression.
    Short block $290 (head had the wrong bolts for exhaust bracket and 1 bolts was broken on cylinder. I do have another head bracket and bolts with oem head gasket I will sell for an additional $25 price is plus shipping.


    Complete electronics starter,stator,ebox flywheel etc. $175 shipped 1 power wire has some tape on it. Willing to ohm anything out by request


    Solas impeller $90 shipped sj/blaster


    Sj cover date is 96 on it cover is in great shape $150 shipped


    Sbn carb, intake, reeds, f/a pics to come $90 shipped
    Attached Images Attached Images
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 