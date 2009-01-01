Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Scratched crankcase help! #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2019 Location Mississippi Posts 2 Scratched crankcase help! Hello everyone, I just bought a 1997 Polaris SLT 780 a week or so ago, and the engine was disassembled due to a burned up Piston and bad crank bearings. I looked in the bottom of the crankcase and it has a scratch from I believe the crank contacting it. It's in the very bottom of the case, not the ridges where the crank sits on but the very bottom valleys. It's two little grooves maybe a millimeter or 2 millimeters deep. Do you guys think that ruins the crankcase or no? Maybe weld it and smooth it back out? Thanks for any help! #2 Top Dog Join Date Aug 2016 Location Idaho/California Posts 1,552 Re: Scratched crankcase help! Put some gasoline in that lower case half , check to see if it leaks through , if no leaks or cracks run it , Polaris has pretty tough cases unlike kawis Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 2 guests) MTRHEAD Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

