 Scratched crankcase help!
  Today, 11:18 AM
    Renjoh
    Mar 2019
    Mississippi
    2

    Hello everyone, I just bought a 1997 Polaris SLT 780 a week or so ago, and the engine was disassembled due to a burned up Piston and bad crank bearings. I looked in the bottom of the crankcase and it has a scratch from I believe the crank contacting it. It's in the very bottom of the case, not the ridges where the crank sits on but the very bottom valleys. It's two little grooves maybe a millimeter or 2 millimeters deep. Do you guys think that ruins the crankcase or no? Maybe weld it and smooth it back out? Thanks for any help!
  Today, 12:03 PM
    Bionic racing
    Aug 2016
    Idaho/California
    1,552

    Put some gasoline in that lower case half , check to see if it leaks through , if no leaks or cracks run it , Polaris has pretty tough cases unlike kawis
