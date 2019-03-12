|
Sxr/ 750 parts Garage sale
Big pin stock total loss flywheel
50.00+ PP fees & $13.00 USPS FLAT FEE
Big pin stator assembly
$65.00 + PP fees & $13.00 USPS FLAT FEE
R&D INTAKE MANIFOLD
set up for Novi 48's & Vf2 reeds.
90.00 + PP fees & $13.00 USPS FLAT FEE
All prices are shipped to the lower 48.
I have more items I will be listing soon
I do have two small pin cylinder &some other misc stuff.
Thanks, Dave
