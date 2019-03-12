Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Sxr/ 750 parts Garage sale #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jun 2011 Location Waconia, MN Age 44 Posts 89 Blog Entries 1 Sxr/ 750 parts Garage sale Big pin stock total loss flywheel

50.00+ PP fees & $13.00 USPS FLAT FEE





Big pin stator assembly

$65.00 + PP fees & $13.00 USPS FLAT FEE



R&D INTAKE MANIFOLD

set up for Novi 48's & Vf2 reeds.

90.00 + PP fees & $13.00 USPS FLAT FEE



All prices are shipped to the lower 48.





I have more items I will be listing soon



I do have two small pin cylinder &some other misc stuff.



Thanks, Dave Attached Images IMG_20190312_223453426.jpg (2.71 MB, 8 views)

