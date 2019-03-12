 Sxr/ 750 parts Garage sale
  Today, 10:35 AM
    623pwr
    623pwr is online now
    PWCToday Regular 623pwr's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2011
    Location
    Waconia, MN
    Age
    44
    Posts
    89
    Blog Entries
    1

    Sxr/ 750 parts Garage sale

    Big pin stock total loss flywheel
    50.00+ PP fees & $13.00 USPS FLAT FEE


    Big pin stator assembly
    $65.00 + PP fees & $13.00 USPS FLAT FEE

    R&D INTAKE MANIFOLD
    set up for Novi 48's & Vf2 reeds.
    90.00 + PP fees & $13.00 USPS FLAT FEE

    All prices are shipped to the lower 48.


    I have more items I will be listing soon

    I do have two small pin cylinder &some other misc stuff.

    Thanks, Dave
    Last edited by 623pwr; Today at 10:36 AM.
