Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Enclosed snowmobile trailer #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2003 Location MA Age 47 Posts 137 Enclosed snowmobile trailer I need a trailer that can handle at least 2 jet skis (two and a 650sx would be ideal).



I have an enclosed snowmobile trailer but I am afraid it will be a huge pain to use.





The ramp I use has walls that are 4' high. It would make it tough to work around.



Anyone using one successfully? I was thinking ramps may help. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is On Forum Rules