Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: 61x temp senor wires, any harm in running in limp mode? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2019 Location West Lothian Age 37 Posts 4 61x temp senor wires, any harm in running in limp mode? I was thinking of ways to let the kids burble around at low rpm to let them get a bit of experience controlling the craft without getting enough speed up to be too dangerous.

If I was to fit a keyswitch that would short out the water temp sensor that would trigger limp mode and a 3000rpm rev limit. Would deliberately running in this mode do any damage to the engine? #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Mar 2003 Location wisconsin Age 51 Posts 8,537 Re: 61x temp senor wires, any harm in running in limp mode? It won't hurt the engine. The only thing I can think of is "possibly" it may eventually damage to the CDI. I have seen them get stuck in limp mode.



What about making up a throttle stop, to just limit throttle movement?

I thought about a throttle stop, but an electrical keyswitch would be quicker and easier to switch between modes.

