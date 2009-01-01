 61x temp senor wires, any harm in running in limp mode?
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 3 of 3
  1. Today, 05:45 AM #1
    smdts
    smdts is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Mar 2019
    Location
    West Lothian
    Age
    37
    Posts
    4

    61x temp senor wires, any harm in running in limp mode?

    I was thinking of ways to let the kids burble around at low rpm to let them get a bit of experience controlling the craft without getting enough speed up to be too dangerous.
    If I was to fit a keyswitch that would short out the water temp sensor that would trigger limp mode and a 3000rpm rev limit. Would deliberately running in this mode do any damage to the engine?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 07:37 AM #2
    john zigler
    john zigler is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home john zigler's Avatar
    Join Date
    Mar 2003
    Location
    wisconsin
    Age
    51
    Posts
    8,537

    Re: 61x temp senor wires, any harm in running in limp mode?

    It won't hurt the engine. The only thing I can think of is "possibly" it may eventually damage to the CDI. I have seen them get stuck in limp mode.

    What about making up a throttle stop, to just limit throttle movement?
    RCJS also doing business as WATCON
    608-743-1305 9am to 5pm CST m-f
    email watcon@watcon.com

    Please visit our web sites

    new parts / products / services www.watcon.com
    used parts www.rockcountyjetski.webs.com
    thank you

    Please check out and like WATCON on Facebook
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 07:41 AM #3
    smdts
    smdts is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Mar 2019
    Location
    West Lothian
    Age
    37
    Posts
    4

    Re: 61x temp senor wires, any harm in running in limp mode?

    I thought about a throttle stop, but an electrical keyswitch would be quicker and easier to switch between modes.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 