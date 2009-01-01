|
Help with carb setup please
Hey, after a long few years out the game due to a broken back I've finally bought another blaster project.
Engine will be running a 701 61X with 1mm oversize pistons (82mm) and a single 46mm carb with AM head and Riva red pipe and will be solely for surf.
Question is what would be a good base to setup carb?
The carb I have has not been setup to this motor as it's an old carb I have had lying around.
Main = 142.5
Pilot = 120
Needle = 2.5
pop off = 11psi (65g spring)
high screw = 1.5
Low screw = 1
