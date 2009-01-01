Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Help with carb setup please #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2016 Location UK Age 44 Posts 1 Help with carb setup please Hey, after a long few years out the game due to a broken back I've finally bought another blaster project.

Engine will be running a 701 61X with 1mm oversize pistons (82mm) and a single 46mm carb with AM head and Riva red pipe and will be solely for surf.

Question is what would be a good base to setup carb?

The carb I have has not been setup to this motor as it's an old carb I have had lying around.

Main = 142.5

Pilot = 120

Needle = 2.5

pop off = 11psi (65g spring)

high screw = 1.5

