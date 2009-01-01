Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 1996 Sea doo GTS blows 5 Amp fuse #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2017 Location North Carolina Posts 1 1996 Sea doo GTS blows 5 Amp fuse The 5amp fuse blows as soon as the positive battery cable is connected. One leg of fuse is shorted to ground. When I remove the 4 pin Magneto connector the shorted ground goes away. I tested the yellow to yellow/black is 0.2 ohm and the black/red to black is 60 ohms. I've read til my eyes bleed and I'm sure there's something I missed in the manual. Please help. #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2003 Location Sunny Fla Posts 25,284 Re: 1996 Sea doo GTS blows 5 Amp fuse Replace bad mpem. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 4 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules