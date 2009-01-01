|
1996 Sea doo GTS blows 5 Amp fuse
The 5amp fuse blows as soon as the positive battery cable is connected. One leg of fuse is shorted to ground. When I remove the 4 pin Magneto connector the shorted ground goes away. I tested the yellow to yellow/black is 0.2 ohm and the black/red to black is 60 ohms. I've read til my eyes bleed and I'm sure there's something I missed in the manual. Please help.
