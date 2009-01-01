 1996 Sea doo GTS blows 5 Amp fuse
  Today, 04:45 PM
    Jingles
    Jingles is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Mar 2017
    Location
    North Carolina
    Posts
    1

    1996 Sea doo GTS blows 5 Amp fuse

    The 5amp fuse blows as soon as the positive battery cable is connected. One leg of fuse is shorted to ground. When I remove the 4 pin Magneto connector the shorted ground goes away. I tested the yellow to yellow/black is 0.2 ohm and the black/red to black is 60 ohms. I've read til my eyes bleed and I'm sure there's something I missed in the manual. Please help.
  Today, 06:00 PM
    Grumpy Old Guy
    Grumpy Old Guy is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Grumpy Old Guy's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2003
    Location
    Sunny Fla
    Posts
    25,284

    Re: 1996 Sea doo GTS blows 5 Amp fuse

    Replace bad mpem.
