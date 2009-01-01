|
|
-
Tigercraft Aquabot V2 Hull, Pole, Steering Located in MA
Selling Aquabot V2 Hull, pole, and OVP steering (not bars or levers). Registered with HIN number in NH. Sold with 148 shoe, two ride plates, hood, tray and engine bay drains, and misc hardware. Would sell with pole as well if interested just would need to work out price.
Overall in good condition. It has been ridden and does have marks on bottom from beach, bunks, etc. Some stress cracks in gel but nothing structural. Awesome ski but looking to get a flat water specific hull.
I am located in Chelmsford, MA. Looking for local sale.
Asking $4,000 obo
Ski is still together but I can strip quickly once it sells. PM your phone number and I can send as many pictures as you'd like.
35DDEE38-1312-4875-A15B-0D0414B534EF.jpeg
F16BF305-F8E4-481F-8426-DCCA097530F0.jpeg
80C3FEEE-2953-4E9F-BF6E-2E295F2E1C4A.jpeg
