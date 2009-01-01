Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 750sx Top End Rebuild Help! #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2016 Location Broken arrow, ok Posts 1 750sx Top End Rebuild Help! Hey guys, newbie to stand ups. Had an old 82 js550 for about a year some years back. Just picked up a fairly nice 92 750sx with a big pin motor. Going to be Turning it into a recreational freestyle ski over the next season or two. Its got pjs(Im guessing high comp. head, pjs exhaust, r&d intake grate and extended ride plate, aftermarket prop but not sure which one, dual carbs not sure what size either. Anyways, previous owner said couple years back the compression was 210 in both cylinders. Compression now is at 160 in both with the high comp head so at the end of this season Im wanting to rebuild the top end. Im wondering, is there a way to keep the pjs head while having a way to drop the compression to say 185 to run pump gas reliably or is switching to a factory milled/aftermarket switchable domes head going to be needed? Any advice would be great as this is my first ski tear down, have rebuilt top ends before so thats not a problem just dont know if theres a way to lower the comp on a high comp head so I dont have to spend un-needed money.



