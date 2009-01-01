 Polaris SLT 780 help
    Renjoh
    Join Date
    Mar 2019
    Location
    Mississippi
    Posts
    1

    Polaris SLT 780 help

    Hello everyone! I just bought a 1997 Polaris SLT 780 which destroyed one of its pistons. The guy I bought it from started to dig into the engine to replace the bad piston and head when he realized some of the crank bearings were going bad. Then he gave up and sold it as is. I picked it up for $100, and the engine parts were in a box. I'm going to clean it up considering its been sitting for 6 months to a year, and try to get it back running again. It will need a new cylinder, because the old one has scoring in it from the ruined piston. It will also need a new head and piston (obviously). Do you guys know any where to look for a manual? Or are the Clymer manuals any good? I just need to see the diagrams for reassembling everything. Is there any way to replace the inner bearings on the crank? Any other tips or help would be greatly appreciated!
    Hiperco
    Join Date
    Sep 2002
    Location
    Upstate NY
    Age
    52
    Posts
    153

    Re: Polaris SLT 780 help

    Welcome! PM me for manual info.
    FICHT EMM Repairs (Polaris, Kawasaki, Tigershark)
    http://lakesidetech.biz/
    http://fb.me/lakesidetech1
