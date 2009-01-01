 Ultra 150 cylinder
    Ultra 150 cylinder

    Just bought a ultra 150 that wasnt running. I got it for a steal and tried to check everything the best I could before purchase but knew it was a gamble. Anyway after I got it jome and started working on it I found out that one of the rod bearing and piston had seized. Even though I could turn the motor over before I bought it but anyway my question is the cylinder that had the seized piston has very light scouring in it. How much is to much? I know ideally you want zero scouring but didnt know if maybe I could get by with it. I can bairly feel it with my fingernail.
    Re: Ultra 150 cylinder

    Post up some pics in macro mode.
