Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Ultra 150 cylinder #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Feb 2014 Location Abeville Age 32 Posts 13 Ultra 150 cylinder Just bought a ultra 150 that wasnt running. I got it for a steal and tried to check everything the best I could before purchase but knew it was a gamble. Anyway after I got it jome and started working on it I found out that one of the rod bearing and piston had seized. Even though I could turn the motor over before I bought it but anyway my question is the cylinder that had the seized piston has very light scouring in it. How much is to much? I know ideally you want zero scouring but didnt know if maybe I could get by with it. I can bairly feel it with my fingernail. #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Arkansas Age 42 Posts 5,269 Re: Ultra 150 cylinder Post up some pics in macro mode. http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair



