Hello everyone, I just bought a 550sx on a whim as a project. I have never owned a standup before. Thus far I have torn this puppy down - rebuild the stock 550 motor. About this time my buddy gets the bug and buys a 98 750sx and I realize I need to step it up. This brings us to today where I have purchased a 750 engine and I am prepping and primering the hull. I have read the threads and am aware of the common reply to the generics of what I need...conversion plate, throttle cable..convert ebox..etc. I have started this thread because I am excited and know along the way I will have additional questions and I appreciate all the additional advice you can provide as I go and the pictures provided - My 750 came complete with electronics out of a 93ss - I do not know if it is a big pin or small pin. I will post pics and update my progress, I plan on shooting primer this weekend. Cheers!