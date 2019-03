Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 300SX Rev Limiter? #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jun 2017 Location IL Posts 55 300SX Rev Limiter? Does anybody know anything about rev limiters on the 300 engines?

I can't seem to find any threads talking about the 300's rev limiter or how to bypass it.

I have a maintenance manual that mentions the 300's past 1990 have the rev limiter built into the CDI. I am assuming nobody has ever made aftermarket CDI's for the 300's to bypass the rev limiter, so I was just seeing if anybody knew of any tricks or other parts that may work to bypass it. Mine 300sx is a '91 btw.

Thanks '85 JS550/750 : Small pin/Dual carb (Finished 6-7-18)

'91 300SX: 550PP soon?? Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 5 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 5 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules