Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: DG Tri-Oval Yamaha water box for 650 waverunner or Superjet 650 #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Nov 2001 Location Havabrew, Havascrew, Havasu!! Posts 2,637 DG Tri-Oval Yamaha water box for 650 waverunner or Superjet 650 This came from a early 90's Waverunner 650 that I parted out a long time ago. I kept it to use someday as I have seen them put in Superjets also. It is very well made with nice welds and no leaks. The box itself measures 9 1/4" long X 6 1/2" tall X 5 3/4" wide. Just looking to get rid of it for spring cleaning of parts.

$85 shipped anywhere in the lower 48 states.

Message me if interested, thanks! Attached Images 20190314_134838.jpg (2.55 MB, 3 views)

20190314_134838.jpg (2.55 MB, 3 views) 20190314_134859.jpg (2.91 MB, 3 views)

20190314_134859.jpg (2.91 MB, 3 views) 20190314_134848.jpg (2.46 MB, 2 views)

