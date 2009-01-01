|
PWCToday Newbie
WTB sbn 44 carb and aftermarket pipe for Kawi 650 X2
Looking to buy a SBN 44 carb. Would be nice to buy one with a complete package with the intake and flame arrestor. Also looking for a nice aftermarket pipe, want something worth while. Thanks!
Top Dog
Re: WTB sbn 44 carb and aftermarket pipe for Kawi 650 X2
Got a westcoast intake , and fresh sbn 44 with a F/A , RTR
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: WTB sbn 44 carb and aftermarket pipe for Kawi 650 X2
ive got a modified westcoast pipe in excellent condition id let go. was recently completely cleaned up, old crusty paint stripped, sand blasted and refinished to a silver color. also cut the entire, ribbed center section off, had a 2.5 inch longer, 5 in OD center section welded on for more power and bottom end. with a sbn44, this pipe, and hooker 9/15, my x2 ran excellent. went 44mph with that setup! the stock diameter pipe was 4.75 OD and bumping it up to 5in OD makes it comparable to the coffman, and 3 piece pjs 650 pipes out there. increased bottom end quite a bit. shoot me a message if youre interested and ill get some pics for you
