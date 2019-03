Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: WTB sbn 44 carb and aftermarket pipe for Kawi 650 X2 #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Feb 2017 Location Middle of Nowhere, North Dakota Age 23 Posts 7 WTB sbn 44 carb and aftermarket pipe for Kawi 650 X2 Looking to buy a SBN 44 carb. Would be nice to buy one with a complete package with the intake and flame arrestor. Also looking for a nice aftermarket pipe, want something worth while. Thanks!

#2 Top Dog Join Date Aug 2016 Location Idaho/California Posts 1,544 Re: WTB sbn 44 carb and aftermarket pipe for Kawi 650 X2 Got a westcoast intake , and fresh sbn 44 with a F/A , RTR #3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Apr 2010 Location charlotte,nc Age 35 Posts 3,219 Re: WTB sbn 44 carb and aftermarket pipe for Kawi 650 X2 ive got a modified westcoast pipe in excellent condition id let go. was recently completely cleaned up, old crusty paint stripped, sand blasted and refinished to a silver color. also cut the entire, ribbed center section off, had a 2.5 inch longer, 5 in OD center section welded on for more power and bottom end. with a sbn44, this pipe, and hooker 9/15, my x2 ran excellent. went 44mph with that setup! the stock diameter pipe was 4.75 OD and bumping it up to 5in OD makes it comparable to the coffman, and 3 piece pjs 650 pipes out there. increased bottom end quite a bit. shoot me a message if youre interested and ill get some pics for you Last edited by fastgtfairlane; Today at 04:50 PM .



build thread part 1: http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=331343

build thread part 2:

build thread part 3: 91 440; PJS Viper 7000, jetsport exhaust mani, factory full pipe, coffman waterbox,solas 17*, jetco worked 440 pump, ocean pro nozzles. shredmaster ocean rideplate and grate combo, wide tray, footholds, deep strake mod, driveshaft fill,650sx quick turnbuild thread part 1:build thread part 2: http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=364872 build thread part 3: http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=396154 Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 5 users browsing this thread. (2 members and 3 guests) Bionic racing, ski Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules