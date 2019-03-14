Thread: Any interest

 Any interest
  Today, 07:58 AM #1
    bigdogtim
    bigdogtim is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home bigdogtim's Avatar
    Join Date
    Mar 2008
    Location
    Tampa, FL
    Posts
    3,454

    Any interest

    Parting out my Kawasaki 750 big pin 84 mm bore ported with dual 44 milled head 190 PSI
  Today, 08:01 AM #2
    DeMan686
    DeMan686 is offline
    I dream skis DeMan686's Avatar
    Join Date
    Mar 2009
    Location
    Reno
    Age
    39
    Posts
    520

    Re: Any interest

    Yes interested


    Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
  Today, 08:45 AM #3
    bigdogtim
    bigdogtim is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home bigdogtim's Avatar
    Join Date
    Mar 2008
    Location
    Tampa, FL
    Posts
    3,454

    Re: Any interest

    This is a running motor when I just pulled it out motor had a lot of power
