951 MPEM question

hi all !!



i was under the impression that MPEMs from 99 XP s are different from the RX and GSX versions ....checking for a used one i now saw that they are offered as " works on GSX/RX /XP "



are all 99-2002 951 MPEM interchangeable from XP-RX-GSx-LRV ??



