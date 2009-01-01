Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Ski Bogs Down #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2015 Location Texas Posts 8 Ski Bogs Down Hello Everyone,



Just got the Ski started today from a bad CDI unit and a bad coil. Fires up and idles, I feel like it idles a bit high though. Ski is a 95 Yamaha WaveVenture 700 on premix 50:1



Ski bogs down under an interesting situation. Out of water sitting on its trailer, I can give it throttle and it revs just fine. I give it full throttle fast, it bogs down to a point were it almost dies. I can slowly give it throttle all the way to full and it will stay full throttle as long as I am holding it down. It smokes like a son of a gun while its full throttle and no smoke while idling. Seems like it is dumping fuel out the exhaust as well, but it has been sitting for about a year.



I haven't done much trouble shooting past flushing the system while idling for 5 minutes. I find it weird it bogs down under quick full throttle, but not under slow full throttle.



Ski does have brand new plugs and i've checked the air filters, they are clear.



You need to have your carbs rebuilt with genuine mikuni kits.

Drain ALL fuel & refill with fresh premix.



