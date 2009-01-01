Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 2011 Kawasaki 300X Hull #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Sep 2010 Location lake havasu Age 60 Posts 115 2011 Kawasaki 300X Hull Hull: No cracks, typical scratches on the bottom. Black.

Deck: minor scratches. Could use paint, depends on what you can live with. Black



Includes:

Seat/s useable but could use new cover/s.

Front cover in green. Good shape.

Side and center covers in green. Good shape.

Ride plate/reverse bucket.

Current Az reg.



Does not include:

Engine, Pump, Cables

Front, Rear bumpers

Steering stem.

Pump.



Im looking for the opposite in case anyone reads this. A destroyed hull but usable mechanical parts.





