2011 Kawasaki 300X Hull
Hull: No cracks, typical scratches on the bottom. Black.
Deck: minor scratches. Could use paint, depends on what you can live with. Black
Includes:
Seat/s useable but could use new cover/s.
Front cover in green. Good shape.
Side and center covers in green. Good shape.
Ride plate/reverse bucket.
Current Az reg.
Does not include:
Engine, Pump, Cables
Front, Rear bumpers
Steering stem.
Pump.
$800.
I dream skis
Re: 2011 Kawasaki 300X Hull
Im looking for the opposite in case anyone with one reads this. A destroyed hull but usable mechanical parts.
Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
