  Today, 06:39 PM
    propbender
    2011 Kawasaki 300X Hull

    Hull: No cracks, typical scratches on the bottom. Black.
    Deck: minor scratches. Could use paint, depends on what you can live with. Black

    Includes:
    Seat/s useable but could use new cover/s.
    Front cover in green. Good shape.
    Side and center covers in green. Good shape.
    Ride plate/reverse bucket.
    Current Az reg.

    Does not include:
    Engine, Pump, Cables
    Front, Rear bumpers
    Steering stem.
    Pump.

    $800.
  Today, 06:51 PM
    Masonboswell
    Re: 2011 Kawasaki 300X Hull

    Im looking for the opposite in case anyone with one reads this. A destroyed hull but usable mechanical parts.


