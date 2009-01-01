Will trade Hydrospaces with anything of equal value. 1-07 Hydrodoo/Seadoo 951 motor, Novi 48's, Coffman pipe. 1-09 Hydrospace with kaw 1100 motor. 1-10-1/2 Like new, very low hours Hydrospace/Benelli with weber motor 9.5 hrs. Pm for prices, questions and pictures.