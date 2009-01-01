Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: New impeller issues #1 I dream skis Join Date Dec 2006 Location Atlanta Posts 781 New impeller issues Needed a new impeller. Bought an OEM one from SBT, they sent me the wrong one.



went back and forth and they asked me to measure my current impeller. I get the “correct” one in the mail, the measurements are not the same. It appears it will fit though. So I go to put the new impeller on and I get some resistance when trying to tighten it. I stopped tightening it seeing how it might be the wrong one.



Is it normal for some force to be required when tightening? The old one just turns right on until you get to the end.



also here’s a picture, you can see the differences. If anyone knows why the blades would be at different heights please let me know.



also, the ski is a 93 Kawasaki 750 ssxi. Attached Images 13AAF9E3-D1B2-4120-AFF0-F6F192F7A9CA.jpeg (607.9 KB, 7 views)

13AAF9E3-D1B2-4120-AFF0-F6F192F7A9CA.jpeg (607.9 KB, 7 views) 8D8BF460-CC5D-45FE-990B-EB0799467EF9.jpeg (378.6 KB, 8 views)

1993 Kawasaki 750ss xi

1994 750ss--- project ski

