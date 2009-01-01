I bought a clean long block in the fall. Its sitting.on the bench waiting to be installed. It should be stock. No idea if it has had a prior rebuild.

The compression is 150 per hole.

If it passes a leak down, should I still reseal it?
Are 650's prone to having the crankcase seals leaking?

Trying to avoid issues with the coupler. I removed one a few weeks aga nd it destroyed the couple and may have damaged the crank threads.