Should I reseal a 650sx
I bought a clean long block in the fall. Its sitting.on the bench waiting to be installed. It should be stock. No idea if it has had a prior rebuild.
The compression is 150 per hole.
If it passes a leak down, should I still reseal it?
Are 650's prone to having the crankcase seals leaking?
Trying to avoid issues with the coupler. I removed one a few weeks aga nd it destroyed the couple and may have damaged the crank threads.
