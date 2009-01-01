Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Should I reseal a 650sx #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2003 Location MA Age 47 Posts 135 Should I reseal a 650sx I bought a clean long block in the fall. Its sitting.on the bench waiting to be installed. It should be stock. No idea if it has had a prior rebuild.



The compression is 150 per hole.



If it passes a leak down, should I still reseal it?

Are 650's prone to having the crankcase seals leaking?



Trying to avoid issues with the coupler. I removed one a few weeks aga nd it destroyed the couple and may have damaged the crank threads. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules