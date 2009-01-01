Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: One long beep when lanyard plugged in #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2019 Location TX Age 45 Posts 1 One long beep when lanyard plugged in I have a 2000 gtx 951 carb I'm bringing back to life, everything in the ski is new or rebuilt. (With the exception of the mpem)

Motor, wear ring, pump rebuild kit, impeller, carbon seal, shaft boot, battery, starter, rear electrical box, all grey lines replaced, oil pump block off plate, pulse lines, cooling hoses, new carbs, and seats recovered. (Used but really nice handlebar pad replaced also.)

I bought the ski as a project and have spent the off season trying to restore her to her former glory.

As I insert my DESS plug onto the post I only get one long beep, I hit the starter button and also got one long beep. I checked the MPEM for the blown fuse, but all my fuses on the MPEM and the fuse in my rear box are all good. Do I just need to get my key programmed or is the MPEM toast? It is the factory box. I don't mind buying a new one, but would like to exhaust every test I can before forking out $400.

Also, no power to gauges (nothing comes on the info gauge)



Any help would be greatly appreciated.

What is the test mode where you hit the start button 5 times? #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2011 Location Niceville, FL Age 44 Posts 2,986 Re: One long beep when lanyard plugged in Send the MPEM and key to Westside Powersports. They can program it and test it. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 5 users browsing this thread. (2 members and 3 guests) Matt Braley, seanmartin45699 Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules