Is there any difference between the two? Will they swap Iím hoping the 900 may produce slightly higher pressure. Any advice?

Re: Kawi 1100 or 900 head head interchange The domes are shaped differently and may not net anything. The 1100 had flat top pistons and the 900 has doomed pistons. Never argue with an idiot, they will drag you down to their level then beat you with experience.

Re: Kawi 1100 or 900 head head interchange I see. Thanks.

