Ski came with a locked up 440 that has been removed. Has a custom rear exhaust, impeller, mariner grate, aftermarket waterbox, bars, bilge setup. Hull is decent. Has some sweet hand painted CF numbers and the decals / paint is still in good condition. Has California Title and is out of the system.
Also, throwing in this 550 motor as well. Motor turns over fine by hand and sounds good. No actual compression numbers on it.
Just need an exhaust and you have a complete ski.
I have started removing whats left of the dry rotted mats and hood seal. No interest in building this, came with something I bought.
$400 or best offer
Hermosa Beach, CA
Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk