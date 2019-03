Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Exhaust manifold dual cooling #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jun 2010 Location saratoga Age 25 Posts 74 Exhaust manifold dual cooling I recently purchased a factory pipe and manifold but I noticed something weird about the manifold. There are two taps running all the way into the manifold. My first thought was dual cooling but thatís not it since they donít go into the water jacket. Any thoughts? Attached Images 84A3CE7A-6B8C-4B95-95C9-9C694C103611.jpeg (856.4 KB, 11 views) #2 I dream skis Join Date Mar 2003 Location Shiocton, Wisconsin Age 41 Posts 529 Re: Exhaust manifold dual cooling The two cooling taps are definitely going into the water jacket. The three open areas around

the exhaust ports are part of the cooling system. Typically, with a dual tap set up like your manifold has, each tap will go to a separate tap on the pump or a single cooling line will be split with a tee fitting ( one feeding each tap). 2001 Superjet; R&D, Blowsion, UMI, Riva, Wetwolf, Ocean Pro.



1987 650sx: Mariner, UMI, Neo Designes, R&D, Jetsports, Renthal, Hydro-Turf, Skat-Trak, Reworked stock pipe, 40mm carb, Wetwolf F/S cone.



1986 JS300; lots of mods, fast for a 300...I think



1987 X2: Rips pretty good and has some 80's flare. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) ACP Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules