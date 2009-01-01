Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1995 Yamaha Waveventure hard seat #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2012 Location St. Louis, Mo. Age 53 Posts 21 1995 Yamaha Waveventure hard seat I've got an older 1995 Yamaha WaveVenture that I recently replaced the motor in. Runs great. However, the kids complain about how hard the seat is. Replacing the seat covers is easy enough. But wanted to get any thoughts on how to make the seats softer. Perhaps just insert some softer foam under the new seat covers? Has anyone ever done something like this with good results? We also have a 2008 FX Cruiser, and it's obviously no comparison in terms of seat softness.



Thanks for any thoughts...



Brad Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 4 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules