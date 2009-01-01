Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: ACCEL Brute Force Ignition - ZXI #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Aug 2016 Location Toronto, ON (Originally London, UK) Age 31 Posts 217 ACCEL Brute Force Ignition - ZXI Is anyone running an ACCEL Brute Force ignition?



I picked up a NOS system and am hoping to get a hold of the tuning software. I have reached out to Holley (ACCEL) to see if they have a copy on record and possibly a cable but I imagine it is possible to make a new computer cable for connection.



Also think it is likely some of their other ignitions may run the same software so hoping it isn't too hard to get a hold of.



Thanks for any help, #2 I dream skis Join Date Nov 2003 Location MotorCity Posts 660 Re: ACCEL Brute Force Ignition - ZXI I think this was made by jetnetics?

