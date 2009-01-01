 ACCEL Brute Force Ignition - ZXI
  Today, 09:41 AM
    Sexual Castles
    Sexual Castles is offline
    Frequent Poster Sexual Castles's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2016
    Location
    Toronto, ON (Originally London, UK)
    Age
    31
    Posts
    217

    ACCEL Brute Force Ignition - ZXI

    Is anyone running an ACCEL Brute Force ignition?

    I picked up a NOS system and am hoping to get a hold of the tuning software. I have reached out to Holley (ACCEL) to see if they have a copy on record and possibly a cable but I imagine it is possible to make a new computer cable for connection.

    Also think it is likely some of their other ignitions may run the same software so hoping it isn't too hard to get a hold of.

    Thanks for any help,
  Today, 09:57 AM
    MTRHEAD
    MTRHEAD is offline
    I dream skis MTRHEAD's Avatar
    Join Date
    Nov 2003
    Location
    MotorCity
    Posts
    660

    Re: ACCEL Brute Force Ignition - ZXI

    I think this was made by jetnetics?
    Accel branded Factorypipes and Jetnetics flywheels in mid 90’s
