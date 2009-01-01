|
ACCEL Brute Force Ignition - ZXI
Is anyone running an ACCEL Brute Force ignition?
I picked up a NOS system and am hoping to get a hold of the tuning software. I have reached out to Holley (ACCEL) to see if they have a copy on record and possibly a cable but I imagine it is possible to make a new computer cable for connection.
Also think it is likely some of their other ignitions may run the same software so hoping it isn't too hard to get a hold of.
Thanks for any help,
Re: ACCEL Brute Force Ignition - ZXI
I think this was made by jetnetics?
Accel branded Factorypipes and Jetnetics flywheels in mid 90’s
