Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Yamaha 800cc gasketd #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Nov 2011 Location CT Age 32 Posts 341 Yamaha 800cc gasketd Hello everyone



I did a top end job on an xl800 years ago and have had these gasket sitting in my tool box since. Cleaning out these need to go to someone that can use them.



Looking at 25 bucks shipped



Thank you!



Sent from my SM-G960U using Tapatalk Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 2 guests) DSTAHLHUT Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules