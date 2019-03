Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Mag Pump Bearings and seal #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2009 Location Boston Posts 37 Mag Pump Bearings and seal Anyone no of a good place to buy replacement bearings for a mag pump? There are 2 bearings Koyo 6303RD and a spacer that has a rubber seal in the middle. I assume I need to get the seal/ spacer fro Skat but I can buy bearings anywhere. Any suggestions on where to buy from? Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

