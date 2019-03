Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 2000 GP1200r throttle rod #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jan 2015 Location Yatesville, GA Posts 103 2000 GP1200r throttle rod I bought a gp1200r (2000) and it was sitting a while. I've pulled the carbs to put rebuild kits in it and there are rods that connect the choke and throttles. How are these removed. I'm tempted to use a screw driver to pop them off but figured I check you guys first.



Thanks in advance!



They pop off.

