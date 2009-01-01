|
Mastercraft wetjet duo with yamaha 701 61x coolant pipes?
I have purchased a 1996 wetjet duo where the previous owner began a rebuild after a major overheat from the water jacket being blocked by sand, but he got as far as getting a +. 50 rebore and buying a piston and gasket set, then losing interest and leaving the thing disassembled for 8 years. Since buying it I have rebuilt the engine and fired it briefly and it all looks good. The problem is the rubber hoses are rotted, and in a pile with no indication of where they go. It came with a manual for a yamaha jetski with the same engine but on all the illustrations the yamahas fitted with the 61x have a different exhaust with different cooling line arrangements. does anyone have a wetjet or a wetjet manual? Could you point me in the right direction of where to route all the hoses?
Also is there anywhere I can get a new steering cable? mine has snapped right at the steering knuckle threaded section, I would rather replace it than weld it but I am struggling to find one in Scotland.
