Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Mastercraft wetjet duo with yamaha 701 61x coolant pipes? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2019 Location West Lothian Age 37 Posts 1 Mastercraft wetjet duo with yamaha 701 61x coolant pipes? I have purchased a 1996 wetjet duo where the previous owner began a rebuild after a major overheat from the water jacket being blocked by sand, but he got as far as getting a +. 50 rebore and buying a piston and gasket set, then losing interest and leaving the thing disassembled for 8 years. Since buying it I have rebuilt the engine and fired it briefly and it all looks good. The problem is the rubber hoses are rotted, and in a pile with no indication of where they go. It came with a manual for a yamaha jetski with the same engine but on all the illustrations the yamahas fitted with the 61x have a different exhaust with different cooling line arrangements. does anyone have a wetjet or a wetjet manual? Could you point me in the right direction of where to route all the hoses?

Also is there anywhere I can get a new steering cable? mine has snapped right at the steering knuckle threaded section, I would rather replace it than weld it but I am struggling to find one in Scotland. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules