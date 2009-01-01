Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Is there a difference with cdis (750) #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Feb 2018 Location Manteca, California Posts 427 Is there a difference with cdis (750) OKAY so is there actually a difference with the cdis Ive heard the stand up ones are the best. My ski goes pretty good its a 750 small pin Sxr carbs factory pipe Westcoast water box 10/16 hooker prowatercraft driveshaft fill and 1/2 inch cooling. Im just curious if the cdis make a performance difference if so is I️t just top end or bottom end too I️ believe my ski just has a sit down cdi. And how do aftermarket ones like mad compare to stock? Thanks Im advance #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2009 Location Buffalo Age 31 Posts 4,973 Re: Is there a difference with cdis (750) I believe the BP one has a higher rev limiter than the SP.

#3 PWCToday Regular Join Date Nov 2016 Location Middletown NJ Age 32 Posts 108 Re: Is there a difference with cdis (750) 750 sxi/sxi Pro/XiR/Sxr can with cdi box # 3738 6 degree timing advance over sx cdi box which is #3732 #3733 , possibly others not sure but #3738 is the one you want Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 6 users browsing this thread. (2 members and 4 guests) beerdart, JSNate Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

