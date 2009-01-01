|
|
-
Is there a difference with cdis (750)
OKAY so is there actually a difference with the cdis Ive heard the stand up ones are the best. My ski goes pretty good its a 750 small pin Sxr carbs factory pipe Westcoast water box 10/16 hooker prowatercraft driveshaft fill and 1/2 inch cooling. Im just curious if the cdis make a performance difference if so is I️t just top end or bottom end too I️ believe my ski just has a sit down cdi. And how do aftermarket ones like mad compare to stock? Thanks Im advance
-
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: Is there a difference with cdis (750)
I believe the BP one has a higher rev limiter than the SP.
-
PWCToday Regular
Re: Is there a difference with cdis (750)
750 sxi/sxi Pro/XiR/Sxr can with cdi box # 3738 6 degree timing advance over sx cdi box which is #3732 #3733 , possibly others not sure but #3738 is the one you want
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 6 users browsing this thread. (2 members and 4 guests)
- beerdart,
- JSNate
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules