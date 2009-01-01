 Is there a difference with cdis (750)
    Mythenand
    Is there a difference with cdis (750)

    OKAY so is there actually a difference with the cdis Ive heard the stand up ones are the best. My ski goes pretty good its a 750 small pin Sxr carbs factory pipe Westcoast water box 10/16 hooker prowatercraft driveshaft fill and 1/2 inch cooling. Im just curious if the cdis make a performance difference if so is I️t just top end or bottom end too I️ believe my ski just has a sit down cdi. And how do aftermarket ones like mad compare to stock? Thanks Im advance
    Rushford_Ripper
    Re: Is there a difference with cdis (750)

    I believe the BP one has a higher rev limiter than the SP.

    Sxipro750
    Re: Is there a difference with cdis (750)

    750 sxi/sxi Pro/XiR/Sxr can with cdi box # 3738 6 degree timing advance over sx cdi box which is #3732 #3733 , possibly others not sure but #3738 is the one you want
